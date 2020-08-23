Packers QB Aaron Rodgers clearly has no beef with Jordan Love

ASHWAUBENON, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 17: Aaron Rodgers # 12 of the Green Bay Packers stands with Jordan Love # 10 throughout training school at Ray Nitschke Field on August 17, 2020 in Ashwaubenon,Wisconsin (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers and the rest of the Green Bay Packers quarterbacks are getting along swimmingly throughout training school.

When the Green Bay Packers stunned the National Football League as an entire and picked Jordan Love with their first-round choice, Aaron Rodgers confessed he was a bit bummed by the choice made by basic supervisor Brian Gutekunst.

Rodgers, who even stated he took some tequila shots to deal with the news, was hoping the group would prepare a pass receiver in the preliminary to assist him and the offense out. Instead, Gutekunst and the front workplace didn’t take a single wideout throughout the 7 rounds.

While the future Hall of Fame quarterback might have been irritated, that’s all water under the bridge now. Rodgers and Love are now making plays in training school, with the veteran signal caller clearly having no beef whatsoever with the novice in Green Bay with him.

Aaron Rodgers required to Instagram to reveal …