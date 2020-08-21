Packers OLB coach goes on rant about pass-rusher evaluations (Video)

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – DECEMBER 23: Outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith # 55 of the Green Bay Packers (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

What do we make from Cam Newton not being called the starter currently? by John Buhler

The Packers outside linebackers coach ranted about pass-rusher evaluations

In current years, the Green Bay Packers had problem sacking the opposing quarterback. They fixed stated problems last offseason by signing linebackers Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith from the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Football Team, respectively. Those 2 additions paid dividends, as they tallied an overall of 25.5 sacks and assisted bring the Packers to the NFC Championship Game.

With training school underway, Packers outside linebacker coach Mike Smith went on a little bit of a rant when it pertains to examining pass-rushers. During Friday’s teleconference, Smith stated examining pass-rushers off sacks is “one of the stupidest things” he’s seen. He chooses to take a look at a gamer’s pressure rate and consistency, rather.

You can listen to Smith’s complete rant in a tweet supplied by Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press Gazette.

You believe Smith is enthusiastic about pass-rush evaluations? We ‘d venture to state, yes. Yes he is.

It’s all about pressures for Smith

Last season, Za’Darius Smith was the most …