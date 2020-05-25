Packers’ offensive coordinator on Jordan Love playing this season: ‘Anything can happen’

PACKERS’ AARON RODGERS SAYS ‘DESIRE’ TO PLAY OUT OCCUPATION IN ENVIRONMENT-FRIENDLY BAY ‘MAY NOT BE A REALITY’: RECORD

“I think it was more the surprise of the pick, based on my own feelings of wanting to play into my 40s, and really the realization that it does change the controllables a little bit,” the 36- year-old signal customer claimed earlier this month. “And so my sincere desire to start and finish with the same organization, just as it has with many other players over the years, may not be a reality at this point.”

The basic understanding after the draft was that Love would certainly work as a back-up to Rodgers, that authorized a four-year, $134 million agreement expansion in 2018, yet on Friday Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett really did not eliminate the opportunity that Love would certainly see some significant playing time this period.

“I think everything’s still so early to tell,” he informed press reporters, according to theNew York Post “Haven’t even really gotten to sit in a meeting room at Lambeau. I haven’t gotten to talk with him much or work face to face. I think there’s so much yet to be seen. You never know. Anything can happen.”

Rodgers discovers himself in a similar scenario to when he was composedNo 24 general in the 2005 NFL Draft each time when Brett Favre was the beginning quarterback. The partnership in between both was strained therefore, yet Rodgers claimed he does not hold the exact same belief towards Love.

“He’s not to blame at all. He’s just coming in excited about his opportunity,” he added. “We had a great conversation the day after the draft, and I’m excited to work with him. He seems like a really good kid with a good head on his shoulders.”