Packers get first taste of an empty stadium with practice at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY,Wis (NBC 26)– Packers gamers got an concept of what it will seem like to play inside an empty Lambeau Field Thursday as the group practiced inside the stadium bowl.

It was the first of a couple of Lambeau practices for the green and gold. With no preseason video games, head coach Matt LaFleur stated the concept is to get his gamers re-acclimated to the stadium, and to provide an concept of what video games will resemble this season.

LaFleur stated he believed the practice was a success; he mored than happy with how competitive his gamers were inside the historical stadium.

“I thought the guys were urgent, I thought they communicated well,” LaFleur stated. “And it was nice to get in the stadium with some of that crowd noise that we’re going to experience moving forward.”

The Packers pumped in phony crowd sound throughout thepractice LaFleur stated it was the “prototype” offered by the league that will be utilized throughout video games this year, in the lack of fans. He thinks the crowd sound will impact video games this year. So, no fans does not always indicate no house field benefit.

“I had our guys lower that level a little bit because we hadn’t done any of our cadence,” LaFleur stated. “When I first got out there I thought it was pretty loud. Loud enough where you’d have to use the silent count.”

The practice inside Lambeau Field likewise …