Packers find ‘diamond in the rough’ at QB, and it’s not Jordan Love

Yes, in spite of preparing Jordan Love, the Packers discovered another underdog story even more down the depth chart

Tim Boyle was the Packers backup QB in 2019 to the shame of many beyondGreen Bay Aaron Rodgers isn’t always injury-prone, however he’s been on the repair enough that at this sophisticated phase of his profession, a trustworthy backup is necessary. As it ends up, the Packers may’ve had one the whole time.

Boyle was signed as a UDFA in 2018 and has actually because vanquished practically every capacity Rodgers’ backup, consisting of DeShone Kizer, for the task. Green Bay was required to provide him a chance last season, and in spite of the group’s choice to draft Jordan Love in the preliminary of the 2020 NFL Draft, Boyle stays up for the difficulty.

Boyle took Love’s choice in stride

“By no means is it Jordan’s fault or anyone’s fault. Jordan’s a great guy and we’re obviously very lucky to have him. I think at first, it was a little shocking just from an, ‘Oh, man, we got a first-round quarterback’ and all those thoughts rush into your head. But then you settle down and go back to work,” Boyle stated, per the Wisconsin State-Journal.

Boyle is by no methods going to take control of for Rodgers, nor is he even most likely to vanquish Love for the backup task, however he’s tested himself enough in camp for the …