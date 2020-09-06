Packers cut Jake Kumerow despite Aaron Rodgers’ backing

Jake Kumerow was the most unexpected Packers lineup cut on Saturday

Kumerow lost the 5th receiver task rather convincingly, and despite Aaron Rodgers asking he get more chances today, the Packers chose to chooseMalik Taylor It’s not the very first time the Packers have actually broken their quarterback’s desires, as Brian Gutekunst and Matt LaFleur have actually considered themselves more knowledgable as it refers to the group’s future thanRodgers Hence why they prepared Jordan Love in the preliminary of the 2020 NFL Draft despite having a future Hall of Fame QB still on the lineup.

Kumerow isn’t a world-beater, and losing his services will not injure Green Bay long-lasting. It can, nevertheless, be taken as another indication that Rodgers and management aren’t on the exact same page.

Aaron Rodgers guaranteed Kumerow as just recently as Thursday

“Jake Kumerow has been such a solid performer for us for the last couple years,” Rodgers informed Sirius XM NFL Radio onThursday “I like his dependability. I believe he’s a great, consistent gamer who’s extremely heady on the field, he makes plays. He has fun with a great deal of self-confidence, and he’s a person you like having on the …