Packers are surprisingly the favorites to sign Antonio Brown

Is Antonio Brown prepared to take the Lambeau Leap with the Green Bay Packers?

Antonio Brown is looking to return into the NFL, potentially with …the Green Bay Packers?

Yes, “Mr. Big Chest” is on the precipice of returning into the league. The seven-time Pro Bowler had among the most troubled seasons you’ll ever see in 2015. He was traded to the then-Oakland Raiders, burned his feet in a cryo chamber, had problems with his helmet and after that was launched prior to even playing a video game with the Silver andBlack Hard Knocks recorded whatever.

Brown invested a grand overall of one video game with the 2019 New England Patriots prior to he was launched by the group in earlySeptember Now that Brown has actually been imposed an eight-game suspension by the NFL for his off-the- field problems, groups will be lining up for his services. According to SportsBetting.ag, the Packers heading a list of 9 groups attempting to sign him.

Here are the most current wagering chances for where Antonio Brown will sign in 2020.

Green Bay Packers: +200 Seattle Seahawks: +250 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +300 Baltimore Ravens: +400 Philadelphia Eagles: +750 Indianapolis Colts: +1000 Jacksonville Jaguars: +1000 Chicago Bears: +1200 Cincinnati Bengals: +1500

