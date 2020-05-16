Packers’ Aaron Rodgers says ‘desire’ to play out career in Green Bay ‘may not be a reality’: report

TITANS’ DEANDRE BAKER TRANSFORMS HIMSELF IN FOR HEIST, LEGAL REPRESENTATIVE SAYS

“I think it was more the surprise of the pick, based on my own feelings of wanting to play into my 40s, and really the realization that it does change the controllables a little bit,” the 36- year-old quarterback claimed, according to an ESPN report.

“Because as much as I feel confident in my abilities and what I can accomplish and what we can accomplish, there are some new factors that are out of my control. And so my sincere desire to start and finish with the same organization, just as it has with many other players over the years, may not be a reality at this point.”

Rodgers authorized a four-year, $134 million agreement expansion in2018 The Packers can conserve in cap area if they choose to go on hereafter period.

JAMES HARRISON PROTECTS STEELERS’ MIKE TOMLIN OVER ‘ENVELOPE’ STATEMENT AFTER MOVIE CRITICS ATTRACT SIMILARITIES TO SAINTS’ ‘BOUNTYGATE’

Rodgers claimed: “… [A] s high as I recognize the company’s future overview as well as desiring to make certain they’re thinking of the group currently as well as down the line– as well as I appreciate that– at the exact same time, I still think in myself as well as have a solid wish to play right into my 40 s. And I’m simply not certain just how that all interact now.”

Rodgers discovers himself in a the same circumstance to when he was preparedNo 24 general in the 2005 NFL Draft at a time when Brett Favre was the beginning quarterback. The partnership in between both was stressful as a result, yet Rodgers claimed he does not hold the exact same view towards Love

CLICK ON THIS LINK FOR EVEN MORE SPORTING ACTIVITIES COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“He’s not to blame at all. He’s just coming in excited about his opportunity,” he added. “We had a great conversation the day after the draft, and I’m excited to work with him. He seems like a really good kid with a good head on his shoulders.”