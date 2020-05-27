Pack your bags! Australians will be able to travel overseas from July 10

Australians may be able to travel to New Zealand and the Pacific Islands from July 10, in accordance to a government-approved proposed timetable.

A timetable has been launched by the Tourism Restart Taskforce that exhibits a deliberate ‘proof of idea’ flight between Canberra and Wellington on July 1.

The plan – authorized by Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham – was submitted to the ACT authorities, Seven News reported.

Australian Chamber of Commerce and Tourism chairman John Hart mentioned the Pacific Island nations would be a part of the plan.

‘We are saying that New Zealand travel will positively start on July 1 and from September 10 we will think about whether or not different bubbles can start,’ he mentioned.

‘We have finished loads of dialogue with the NZ facet and they’re saying we’re good to go.

‘These two cities have had a really low incidence of COVID and several other days and weeks with no circumstances, they’re sister cities, capital cities and each hubs of enterprise.’

Passengers on the primary flight – anticipated to be authorities officers, media and businesspeople – will not want to go into 14-day quarantine and will be able to return residence instantly.

An airline for the flight is but to be chosen.

Mr Hart mentioned it was additionally but to be decided which different nations would be a part of any prolonged bubble – anticipated to be introduced in by September.

Hart mentioned the plan is ‘aspirational’ however that authorities departments had been working to guarantee it was carried out as shut as attainable to the dates on the timetable.

Flights resuming is a part of ‘Step Three’ of the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Tourism’s ‘restart timetable’.

Also included within the plan are pubs, golf equipment and bars reopening on July 10 and gatherings of greater than 100 individuals.