Pacioretty returns as Knights face surprising Blackhawks By Reuters

The Chicago Blackhawks weren’t expected to reach the preliminary of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Vegas Golden Knights weren’t anticipated to be the top-seeded group in the Western Conference.

Both groups managed upsets in the certifying series and round-robin format, respectively, setting the phase for their not likely first-round match start Tuesday afternoon in Edmonton.

“The real fun begins,” stated Chicago forward Jonathan Toews, who won Stanley Cup titles with the Blackhawks in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

The Blackhawks were last in the Central Division and 12 th in the Western Conference when play was stopped due to the fact that of the coronavirus break out on March 11, leaving them 7 points back of the last playoff area with 12 video games left.

Normally, just the leading 8 groups from each conference get approved for the postseason, however the NHL chose to position the 5th- through 12 th-place groups in a five-game certifying series, with the winner advancing to the preliminary.

Matched versus the Edmonton Oilers, who were 2nd in the Pacific Division and 5th in the West when play was stopped, the Blackhawks stunned the Oilers by winning the certifying …