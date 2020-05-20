Pacific lime roast chicken recipe

This very easy recipe, which showed up in my publication Cook Simple, is most likely the one the majority of people have actually contacted me concerning for many years. It decreases well with every person, consisting of kids. Add grated ginger and also sliced chilli to the sauce if you desire.

Prep time: 5 mins, plus at the very least 15 mins seasoning time|Cooking time: 40 mins

OFFERS

Four

ACTIVE INGREDIENTS

For the sauce

5 tablespoon drippy honey

5 tablespoon dark soy sauce

Juice of 4 limes

3 tsp soft brownish sugar

3 garlic cloves

Crushed leaves from 5 sprigs of thyme

For the chicken

8 chicken upper legs, bone in, skin on

Wedges of lime to offer

APPROACH