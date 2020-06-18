Image copyright

An underwater data cable, linking the united states to Hong Kong, looks set to be rejected by the government because of fears of Chinese data theft.

The Pacific Light Cable Network, backed by Google and Facebook, is designed to boost internet speed and capacity.

But a US government committee referred to as “Team Telecom” has recommended that the US denies it approval.

The decision is still another sign of the growing tension between your US and China, that are in a trade war.

It would reportedly function as first such cable rejected by the united states on national security grounds.

What may be the Pacific Light Cable Network?

Around the planet, there are countless undersea cables providing internet connectivity.

The new cable was announced in 2016 as a partnership between Google, Facebook, and other organizations.

Google said the cable would be 12,800 km long (8,000 miles) and is the “highest-capacity trans-Pacific route”.

“In other words, [the cable] will give you enough convenience of Hong Kong to have 80 million concurrent HD video conference calls with Los Angeles,” the organization said.

The project would also have portions connecting the united states with Taiwan and the Philippines.

The cable has been laid, reportedly at a price of “many millions of dollars”, but needs approval to use.

One of the companies working together with Facebook and Google is the Dr Peng group, a Chinese broadband giant.

What did Team Telecom say?

The committee has recommended approval for the Taiwan and Philippines sections.

But on Wednesday, it recommended the US to Hong Kong section was denied “on national security grounds”.

Their reasons included:

China’s “sustained efforts to acquire the sensitive personal data of millions of US persons”

China’s “access to other countries’ data through both digital infrastructure investments”

The Dr Peng Group’s “relationship with Chinese intelligence and security services, and its obligations under Chinese intelligence and cyber-security laws”

China’s “recent actions to remove Hong Kong’s autonomy and allow for the possibility that Chinese intelligence and security services will operate openly in Hong Kong”

The final decision will undoubtedly be taken by the US Federal Communications Commission.

What may be the background?

After President Trump took office, the US imposed billions of dollars’ worth of tariffs on Chinese goods, with China retaliating.

Mr Trump had long accused China of unfair trading and intellectual property theft.

The US has also targeted Chinese technology firm Huawei, calling it a national security threat, and is taking a more aggressive stance on Hong Kong.

China is trying to introduce a security law in Hong Kong, which really is a special administrative region of China. But the US, among others, say what the law states would threaten the city’s autonomy.

Mr Trump said he would remove Hong Kong’s privileged status in US law.

“China has replaced one country, two systems, with one country, one system,” he said in May.