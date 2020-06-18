Pacific data cable not safe from China if Hong Kong included, says US | Technology

The US government wants a high-capacity undersea data cable system proposed by Google and Facebook to bypass Hong Kong, citing potential national security concerns following China’s moves to exert greater control in the territory.

The Pacific Light Cable Network, pending approval by the federal communications commission (FCC), should connect the US, Taiwan and the Philippines but not go through Hong Kong as planned, a US Justice Department committee has recommended.

The high-capacity, low-latency fibre optic cable backed by Google and Facebook would “encourage” US communications crossing the Pacific Ocean to land in Hong Kong before continuing to other parts of Asia, the DoJ reasoned.

The recommendation to the FCC contended that the cable network’s “proposed Hong Kong landing station would expose US communications traffic to collection” by Beijing.

The concerns have already been heightened by the Chinese government’s “recent actions to get rid of Hong Kong’s autonomy and permit for the chance that [Beijing’s] intelligence and security services will operate openly in Hong Kong”, the DoJ said in a release.

Google and Facebook four years ago announced plans to utilize a China Soft Power Holdings subsidiary to connect Los Angeles and Hong Kong with a high-capacity internet cable.

The Pacific Light Cable Network was to stretch 12,800km (8,000 miles), crossing beneath the Pacific Ocean in a first-of-its-kind direct connection between the two locations, in accordance with companies a part of the project.

The PLCN is expected to handle some 120 terabytes of data per second, enough for 80 million high-definition video conference calls simultaneously between Los Angeles and Hong Kong.

Lifestyles and work practices increasingly centred on access to cloud-based online services, as well as to video, images and other content on the internet, have increased the requirement for quick and efficient digital data infrastructure.

The FCC in April granted Google’s request for temporary authority to use the segment of the cable network connecting the US and Taiwan.