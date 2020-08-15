Pacers top Heat to claim No. 4 in East By Reuters

5/5 ©Reuters NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Clippers



The Indiana Pacers made the right to be the “home” group to start their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series versus the Heat by beating Miami 109-92 on Friday in the both groups’ regular-season ending near Orlando.

The Pacers and Heat will next play in a best-of-seven playoff series, startingTuesday Indiana will go into the postseason as the 4th seed in the East, while Miami will beNo 5.

With a bulk of the groups’ finest gamers sitting the video game out– consisting of the Pacers’ T.J. Warren and Domantas Sabonis, and the Heat’s Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo– the loosely played video game saw Indiana’s Doug McDermott and Miami’s Kendrick Nunn share game-high bestow 23 points.

The frightening minute took place when Heat swingmanDerrick Jones Jr took a difficult fall in the 3rd quarter and had to be tended to on the court for a number of minutes. Fearing a neck injury, he was removed the flooring on a stretcher. Jones was identified with a stretched neck.

Philadelphia 76ers 134 – Houston Rockets 96

Tobias Harris paired 18 points with 7 rebounds in 24 minutes while Joel Embiid included 14 points and 6 rebounds in minimal action as Philadelphia turned a.