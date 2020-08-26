Pacers fire Nate McMillan after being swept in first round of playoffs

The Indiana Pacers have actually fired coach Nate McMillan after his group was swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Miami Heat.

The relocation comes a week after the Pacers had actually revamped the last year of McMillan’s agreement for 2020-21 and included a group choice for 2021-22 in the kind of a soft extension.

Houston Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni, who is in the last year of his agreement, will be an Indiana target ought to he appear, sources inform ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Coach Record Frank Vogel 250-181 Larry Brown 190-138 Nate McMillan 183-136 Rick Carlisle 181-147 Larry Bird 147-67 — ESPN Stats & Information

Indiana likewise prepares to browse from a swimming pool of prospects they ‘d think about “program builders” over the long-lasting, sources inform Wojnarowski.

In 4 seasons as the Pacers’ coach, McMillan had a 183-136 record, consisting of 3-16 in the postseason. Indiana was swept in the first round in each of the previous 2 seasons.

“On behalf of the Simon family and the Pacers organization, I’d like to thank Nate for his years with the team,” Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard stated in a declaration. “This was a very hard decision for us to make; but we feel it’s in the best interest of the organization to move in a different direction. Nate and I have been through the good times and the bad times; and it was an honor to work with him for those 11 years (in Indiana and Portland).”

McMillan has a 661-588 profession record in 16 seasons as a head coach for …