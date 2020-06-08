PAC founded by Colin Kaepernick’s attorney releases scathing video against Ivanka Trump using her dropped commencement speech

A new political action committee, that was founded by Colin Kaepernick’s attorney, has released a scathing ad against Ivanka Trump.

In the video, the committee compiled Ms Trump’s commencement speech she prepared for Wichita State University with statements from Donald Trump, and news footage of police brutality against protesters.

Ms Trump was initially designed to give the commencement speech to the 2020 graduates, nevertheless the Kansas school dropped her speech carrying out a backlash from students.





In response, the president’s daughter shared her video on Twitter.

“Our nation’s campuses should be bastions of free speech. Cancel culture and viewpoint discrimination are antithetical to academia,” she wrote. “Listening together is important now more than ever!

In the speech, Ms Trump stood in front of a blue screen with an American flag positioned behind her.

“Your journey to this day did not come without challenges, sacrifices, grit, sweat, and likely even a few tears,” she believed to the camera.

The scene then alters in PAC’s video, titled “Bye Ivanka”, to show police firing tear gas about what looks to be peaceful protesters who took to the streets following the death of George Floyd a couple of weeks ago.

Her speech continued with the first daughter saying: “Our entire society is engaged in a national endeavour to take care of the safety and well-being of our people.”

As she speaks, images seriously the screen showing police hitting protesters with batons and shoving an elderly man to the ground, a minute that happened in Buffalo, New York.

Her father also makes an appearance from his Rose Garden address last week where he implored law enforcement to “dominate the streets” to manage the protests.

The video was produced by Meidas Touch, a progressive PAC founded in April by attorney Ben Meiselas and his two brothers. Mr Meiselas was the lead attorney for Mr Kaepernick when he settled with the National Football League (NFL) last year.

Since its creation, the PAC has released a few pro-Democratic videos. The one targeting Ms Trump was the committee’s latest release.

The hashtag #ByeIvanka later trended on Twitter following the release of the PAC’s video. Ms Ivanka has not commented on the newest ad.