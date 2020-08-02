Pac-12 players threaten to sit out 2020 season over health concerns, medical coverage, racial injustice

A group of Pac-12 football players released a list of needs on The Players Tribune that they desire satisfied ahead of the 2020season If not, they are threatening to decide out of taking part in fall camp and playing in video games. The list of needs varies from making sure players’ security– as they’re being asked to take the field throughout the COVID-19 pandemic– to a fair share in profits created by college football and ending racial injustice in college sports and society.

“#WeAreUnited in our commitment to secure fair treatment for college athletes. Due to COVID-19 and other serious concerns, we will opt-out of Pac-12 fall camp and game participation unless the following demands are guaranteed in writing by our conference to protect and benefit both scholarship athletes and walk-ons,” the declaration checks out.

Health and security preventative measures: The needs are broken down into 4 groups with this topping the list. The players are requiring the choice to not play football throughout the pandemic without threat of losing eligibility or their put on their group’s lineup. They likewise desire to restrict and void any COVID-19 arrangements that waive liability on the school’s behalf. The players likewise desire “player-approved health and safety standards enforced by a third party selected by the players” to handle playing throughout the pandemic.

Protecting all sports, not simply football: The players likewise desire all sports to be …