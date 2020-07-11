Pac-12 joins Big Ten in eliminating nonconference games

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“The health and safety of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 sports continues to be our No. 1 priority,” Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott said in a statement. “Our decisions have and will be guided by science and data, and based upon the trends and indicators over the past days, it has become clear that we need to provide ourselves with maximum flexibility to schedule, and to delay any movement to the next phase of return-to-play activities.”

Two hours later, the Pac-12 announced that Scott had tested positive for COVID-19 and was under self-quarantine.

The Atlantic Coast, Big 12 and Southeastern conferences continue to be weighing choices for fall sports. On Wednesday, the Ivy League became the first Division I conference to suspend all fall sports until at least January, leaving open the possibility of moving some sports to the spring if the pandemic is under better control.

The Pac-12’s decision covers football, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball. Conference-only schedules will be announced no later than July 31.

The conference is also delaying the start of mandatory athletic activities until some health and safety indicators become more positive. Athletes who choose never to participate in the next academic year as a result of COVID-19 concerns will continue steadily to have their scholarships honored and will remain in good standing making use of their teams.

The college sports world has been put on hold since the coronavirus pandemic destroyed the lucrative NCAA basketball tournaments and all spring sports. Athletes recently began returning to campuses for voluntary workouts, but many schools have scaled back as more than a dozen schools have reported positive COVID-19 tests among athletes in yesteryear month.

Schools also provide faced massive budget shortfalls in the wake of the pandemic.

The NCAA shorted its member schools $375 million in scheduled payouts due to the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament and schools across the country have already been hit with massive budget shortfalls as college sports remain on hold.

Stanford expunged 11 of its 36 varsity sports this week and at least 171 four-year schools have eliminated sports through the pandemic.

“Arizona State University and Sun Devil athletics support the Pac-12’s announcement of a strictly conference schedule for the 2020 football and fall sports seasons,” Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson said in a statement. “We will continue to seek the guidance and input from medical and infectious disease experts, as well as our local and campus health officials and doctors as we evaluate this ever-changing landscape.”

A shift to conference-only schedules will probably have a ripple throughout the college sports landscape.

Smaller schools that depend on revenue from guarantee football games against Power Five schools could possibly be shorted vast amounts.

Non-Power Five schools receive thousands and thousands of dollars to a lot more than $1 million from guarantee games to finance their athletic departments. Guarantee-game revenue can account for a lot more than 5% of a school’s overall athletic budget.