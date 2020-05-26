Paatal Lok Season 2? ‘Definitely’ if Amazon Is ‘Willing’, Says Anushka Sharma

Hoping for Paatal Lok season 2? Here’s some excellent news. Paatal Lok government producer Anushka Sharma mentioned in an interview that it’ll “definitely” occur, if Amazon Prime Video is “willing to do it”, in a brand new interview. Created by Sudip Sharma (Udta Punjab) and launched earlier in May, the neo-noir crime thriller Paatal Lok was marketed as a nine-part sequence, suggesting that it was designed to run a single season. Sharma has mentioned as a lot in interviews, noting that the intent was to wrap up the story by the finale.

“You have to wait and watch to know more about [Paatal Lok] season 2,” Anushka informed the Press Trust of India over electronic mail. “I don’t want to divulge too much but, let’s just say, it’s quite possible. It’s too early to talk about it, but yes, if Amazon is willing to do it, definitely there will be a second season.”

Over the weekend, Sudip had informed Mashable: “I saw it as one complete story. But if we have to take it forward [in season 2], there’s always the possibility of Hathi Ram [Chaudhary (Jaideep Ahlawat) and [Imran] Ansari (Ishwak Singh) on a new case and a new set of characters and a new Paatal Lok to explore. So, although it feels complete, there are narrative possibilities that it still leaves you with.”

Sudip’s feedback recommend that Paatal Lok may tackle an anthology format, as with its Netflix police procedural cousin, Delhi Crime. Both reveals handled a police investigation — a journalist’s tried homicide in Paatal Lok, and the Nirbhaya rape case on Delhi Crime — which got here to a detailed of their respective first seasons.

And you possibly can anticipate the Sharma duo — Anushka and Sudip are unrelated — to proceed on Paatal Lok, given the boldness the previous locations within the latter: “I believe in everything [Sudip] writes because he is such an economical writer. He is somebody who will tell you the most complicated things in the simplest manner and most entertaining fashion. And I think that is his greatest strength as a writer.”

Paatal Lok is streaming on Amazon Prime Video worldwide.

