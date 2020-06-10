PA to stop Palestinian resistance efforts despite halting security coordination with Israel – Middle East Monitor

The Palestinian Authority (PA) will proceed combating the Palestinian resistance actions and defending Israelis despite halting security coordination with Tel Aviv, a senior official has mentioned.

Hussein Al-Sheikh, the Palestinian official in command of relations with Israel and one of many two closest advisers to President Mahmoud Abbas, instructed the New York Times: “We will prevent violence and chaos. We will not allow bloodshed. That is a strategic decision.”

He added that the PA would arrest any Palestinian who intends to perform an assault on the occupation from the occupied West Bank, the New York Times reported.

“We are not nihilists, or fools, and we don’t want chaos. We are pragmatic. We don’t want things to reach a point of no return,” he defined.

Meanwhile, he mentioned that the PA’s declaration of halting security coordination with Israel aimed to remind Tel Aviv of the burdens it might assume if the PA disbanded and to exhibit that the PA may collapse if annexation goes forward, the newspaper reported.

Last week, Al Sheikh introduced that the PA would stop receiving a whole lot of hundreds of thousands of {dollars} in month-to-month tax revenues collected by Israel on behalf of the PA.

“Of course, it is our money,” he instructed the New York Times. “But I was receiving it on the basis of agreements between me and them.”

“Every day, I’ll be retreating from my responsibilities,” Al-Sheikh mentioned. “I am telling the Israelis, if this situation continues, you will have to take full responsibility as an occupying power. It could go back to like it was before Oslo.”