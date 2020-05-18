PA to pay prisoners, martyrs’ salaries without banks – Middle East Monitor

Palestinian Authority (PA) is getting ready to pay salaries to the households of Palestinian prisoners and martyrs immediately without banks so as to keep away from Israeli restrictions, Al-Quds Al-Arabi reported yesterday.

The London-based newspaper mentioned that remarks of PA officers in regards to the difficulty revealed that they’re planning to pay the salaries immediately to the beneficiaries so as to cease banks coming beneath Israeli sanctions.

Last week, quite a few Palestinian banks closed the accounts of Palestinian prisoners and the households of martyrs after they have been threatened by the Israeli occupation.

Sources reported by Al-Quds Al-Arabi mentioned that this fee technique could be in operation subsequent month so as to keep away from fee interruptions.

The newspaper additionally reported that the PA had requested banks not to shut the accounts and requested Israel on the identical time not to impose sanction on banks right now, noting that negotiations on this difficulty are nonetheless underway.

