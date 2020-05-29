PA state democrat accuses GOP of covering up positive Covid test

Pennsylvania state Rep. Brian Sims and his Democratic colleagues are accusing Republican leaders of keeping a Republican lawmaker’s positive coronavirus test from them for a week and not informing them that a handful of GOP members were quarantining as a result.

In a statement, Republican state Rep. Andrew Lewis confirmed he tested positive for Covid-19 on May 20 and immediately began self-isolating after working to notify anyone he had contact with while in the Capitol. Democratic Leader Frank Dermody told CNN he and other Democrats found out about Lewis’ positive test May 27 — after Lewis said he had finished his self-isolation and announced his diagnosis publicly.

