PA rejects Israel’s peace agreement with UAE, recalls ambassador  – Middle East Monitor

The Palestinian federal government has actually remembered its ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in demonstration over the nation’s agreement to normalise ties with Israel.

Palestine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Riyad Al-Maliki stated in a declaration: “At the request of [PA chairman] Mahmoud Abbas, the Palestinian foreign ministry has decided to immediately recall its ambassador to the United Arab Emirates.”

Additionally, according to a declaration provided by the PA president’s main representative Nabil Abu Rudeineh, Mahmoud Abbas knocks the accord.

Announcing the declaration from outdoors Abbas’ head office in Ramallah in the inhabited West Bank, Abu Rudeineh stated the offer was a “betrayal of Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa and the Palestinian cause.”

“Neither the Emirates nor any other party has the right to speak on behalf of the Palestinian people. The Palestinian leadership shall allow nobody to interfere in the Palestinian affairs or decide on their behalf regarding their legitimate rights in their homeland.”

Israel and the UAE have actually accepted normalise relations, Trump stated Thursday, in a relocation forestalling Israel’s questionable strategies to annex big swathes of the inhabited West Bank.

A joint declaration from the United States, UAE, and Israel stated the …