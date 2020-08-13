PA might get Covid-19 vaccine from Russia – Middle East Monitor

Palestine anticipates to turn into one of the top places to get Russia’s coronavirus vaccine, Wafa news company reported onTuesday Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas thanked his Russian equivalent for the chance.

“We congratulate you,” Abbas informed Vladimir Putin, “and through you we appreciate the efforts of the Russian scientists, laboratories and your government for being the leader of this unique scientific discovery.”

The PA leader handed down his finest want more successes for Putin, “friendly” Russia and the Russian individuals.

“We look forward to our people benefiting from this vaccine,” he included, “with the State of Palestine being one of the first countries to receive your attention in this regard, especially since you have already provided us with assistance and medical equipment to deal with this critical pandemic.”

