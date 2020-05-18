PA hopes for strong, united EU stance against Israel annexation – Middle East Monitor

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyadh Al-Maliki stated that the Palestinian Authority (PA) hopes to see a strong as well as united stance from Europe against Israeli intends to link huge components of inhabited West Bank, Quds Net News reported the other day.

Commenting on an EU conference to review Israel’s organized action, Al-Maliki stated states were separated; one intended to send out Israel a strong message concerning its prepared annexation, while the various other intended to wait as well as see what the brand-new Israeli federal government would certainly resemble prior to doing something about it.

This, Al-Maliki stated, deteriorated the EU’s stance.

“We are preparing to send messages to the foreign ministers of the world countries to explain the danger posed by the planned Israeli annexation of the Palestinian lands,” Al-Maliki stated.

