PA, Hamas in contact to resume reconciliation – Middle East Monitor

Senior political adviser, Nabil Shaath, stated the Palestinian Authority is in contact with Hamas in order to resume reconciliation talks and finish the interior division.

Speaking to Donia Al- Watan, Shaath stated he’s personally making contact with Hamas in addition to holding discussions with the varied events engaged on the reconciliation file to develop a transparent timetable to resume talks.

Shaath stated the ban on journey due to the coronavirus pandemic has negatively affected the resumption of talks, however there are strategies to use digital convention platforms to overcome these obstacles.

“It is no longer feasible for Gaza to remain separated from the West Bank and Jerusalem. Whoever wants a state and national unity must avoid the past stages. What is required now is a practical and detailed program to build unity,” he stated.

Shaath added that the Palestinians want to develop a brand new financial plan to cut back dependence on the Israeli financial system which incorporates constructing relations with Arab nations and Europe.

