PA hails Sudan’s rejection of US efforts to force it normalise ties with Israel – Middle East Monitor

Palestinian Authority (PA) the other day hailed Sudan’s rejection of US efforts to push it to normalise its relations with Israel, Al-Watan Voice reported.

In a declaration, PA Foreign Minister Riyadh Al-Maliki stated: “Sudan’s position is not strange as it has been known for its support of Arabs and Muslims.”

This followed the Sudanese Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok rejected a demand by the American Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to normalise ties with Israel in return for the elimination of Khartoum from the US list of state sponsors of fear.

Al-Maliki applauded Hamdok’s choice and hailed the positions of the Sudanese individuals and celebrations who have actually turned down the normalisation of ties with Israel.

READ: PA declines Israel’s peace contract with UAE, remembers ambassador