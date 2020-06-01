PA calls for protecting Palestinians from Israel crimes – Middle East Monitor

The Palestinian Authority (PA) yesterday condemned the Israeli crimes in opposition to Palestinians that happened this weekend and referred to as for affording actual safety for them, the Qatari newspaper Al-Sharq reported.

In a press release, the PA’s Foreign Ministry cited the homicide of disabled Eyad Hallaq, 32, who was shot lifeless in Jerusalem’s Old City on Saturday. It additionally highlighted the focusing on of Fadi Adnan Qa’advert, 38, who was killed close to the spring in Nabi Saleh village within the occupied West Bank.

According to the assertion, the PA thought of these killings as an extension of the “state terror” which Israel and its settlers observe in opposition to the Palestinian individuals, their lands, property, economic system and holy websites.

“These crimes prove that there are direct orders to the Israeli occupation soldiers, policemen and terrorist settlers to kill Palestinians just over suspicions,” the assertion mentioned. Adding that they’ve additionally been ordered to go away injured Palestinians to bleed to demise.

The assertion careworn that the Israeli management had issued orders to its topic to go away any wounded Palestinian bleeding to demise.

READ: Hamas calls for reactivating solidarity campaigns with Gaza