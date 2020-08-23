P.S.G. vs. Bayern Munich: Champions League Live Updates

Paris St.-Germain and Bayern Munich are conference Sunday in the last of the Champions League, European soccer’s wealthiest and grandest club competitors. The last is being dipped into Benfica’s Est ádio da Luz inLisbon Bayern and P.S.G. both won conveniently in the semifinals.
TELEVISION: Sunday’s video game will be relayed in the United States on the CBS Sports Network and, in Spanish, onUnivision Television protection starts at 2:30 p.m. Eastern however– and this might be very important as you arrange your day– kickoff is at 3 p.m.
The lineups for the last are out. One modification for each group.
Bayern Munich’s Hansi Flick has actually made one modification from the semifinals, with the French wing Kingsley Coman changing Ivan Perisic left wing. Perisic had actually played effectively however he likewise has actually played a fair bit, so this might just be a look for fresher legs. Perisic is 31, and has actually played a lot. Coman must be an injection of energy, however he’s likewise quicker, which might aid with protective cover.
“It’s very important we are able to cut out the passing lanes so we don’t afford the opposition space to play the ball into,” Flick statedSaturday “We’ve always played with a high line against the opposition and ultimately we’ve got results doing that.”
Bayern’s XI: Manuel Neuer; Alphonso Davies, David Alaba, Jérôme Boateng, Joshua Kimmich; Thiago Alcantara, Leon Goretzka; Kingsley Coman, Thomas Müller, Serge Gnabry; Robert Lewandowski.
P.S.G.’s most significant modification remains in …