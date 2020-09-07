Ozzy Osbourne’s son Jack recalls the rocker being invited to the White House: ‘It was a very proud moment’

The two-hour special, which premieres on Labor Day, features the British artist candidly discussing the numerous highs and lows of his life. His children, wife Sharon Osbourne, close friends, bandmates and more also come forward to share their little-known memories of the rock icon.

The special also highlights never-before-seen interviews about his recent Parkinson’s diagnosis. In January, Osbourne announced he was diagnosed with the nervous system disorder that affects movement. He shared that the news came after a fall last year. And while he was forced to cancel tour dates last year due to health troubles, Osbourne insisted he was eager to get well and get back to performing because he misses his fans.

OZZY OSBOURNE RECALLS ‘MOST PAINFUL, MISERABLE YEAR’ OF HIS LIFE, REVEALS PARKINSON’S DISEASE DIAGNOSIS

Osbourne’s son Jack Osbourne also participated in the special. The 34-year-old spoke to Fox News about bringing the documentary to life, his father’s decades-long marriage to Sharon, 67, as well as how being invited to the White House forever impacted him.

Fox News: What was it like reflecting on your father’s life and career for a special like this one?

Jack Osbourne: It’s always very weird because, at the end of the day, my dad is my dad. People don’t see him as their dad because he’s…