Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter Aimee has no regrets about not filming family’s reality show ‘The Osbournes’

“For me, I had grown up around having a pretty well-known dad anyway, and I always really valued my privacy within that family,” Aim ée, 36, stated in an interview with Q1043 New York radio.

The ARO band frontwoman continued: “And for me, personally, and for who I am, you understand, as far as ethically and likewise simply to offer myself an opportunity to really become a human being rather than simply being kept in mind for being a teen, it didn’t actually associate what I saw my future as.”

Despite Aim ée’s choice not to appear on the reality show, she acknowledged that it brought the rest of her household more chances.

“It definitely worked great for the rest of my family, but for me, and who I am, I just knew it was never something that I would have been able to consider realistically,” she stated.

Ozzy’s daughter likewise joked about being “more mature” at the time of the reality show, including she gets “more ludicrous as I age.”

In 2018, Sharon, 67, …