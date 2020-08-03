Ozzy Osbourne opens up about ‘slow recovery’ following spinal surgery, Parkinson’s diagnosis

Speaking throughout an interview with SiriusXM on Saturday, Osbourne regreted the “slow recovery” he’s going through considering that getting spinal surgery.

“I’m not back to 100%. I’m about 75% there,” he stated according to USA Today “Spine surgery is bad news … I’ve been in such a bad state with pain. I’m still having a lot of pain. Nothing like it was — there was a point I was telling to Sharon the other day, I was convinced that I was dying. I was in that much discomfort and pain and misery. I thought they were all hiding it from me.”

He continued, “I remember saying to Sharon, ‘You’ve got to level with me. Is it worse than you’re making it out (to be)?’ She says, ‘No.'”

Despite the sluggish healing, the “Crazy Train” vocalist stays positive. He stated that he “cannot wait” to return to carrying out. However, with the coronavirus pandemic closing down most indoor locations, he frets that the type of performances he is utilized to placing on might be a distant memory.

In his January interview with…