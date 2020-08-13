Ozu Castle breathes new life into fading rural Japan town

( CNN)– A new Japanese hotel is using tourists a first-of-its-kind experience– to live like a middle ages lord in a genuine castle keep.

Ozu Castle in Ehime prefecture’s Ozu town is the very first and just castle keep in Japan to permit tourists to remain over night. With a history dating from 1617, it’s likewise among just a handful of lumber castles left in Japan.

But though changing Ozu Castle into a hotel is an exceptional accomplishment in itself, it’s really part of a larger objective– to restore a diminishing rural town.

‘Little Kyoto’

Dubbed the “little Kyoto” of Iyo (the ancient name of Ehime prefecture), Ozu is understood for its picturesque Hiji River, historic architecture and the sophisticated four-story Ozu Castle.

Once a political center in the Edo age (1603-1868), it thrived throughout the Meiji (1868-1912) and Taisho (1912-1926) durations thanks to wax and silk production and trade.

But the fortunes of Ozu, like lots of other rural towns in Japan, have actually dramatically dropped in current years.

Since the 1950 s, the town has actually seen a significant population decrease, going from 79,000 citizens in 1955 to about 42,000 in2020

“With this, comes the closure of businesses and abandoning of houses, which increases the chances of young people leaving to find better prospects,” states Diego Cosa Fernandez, director of the Architecture and Culture Research Department at Kita M, a spin-off of the city’s Tourism and City Planning bureau.

“Lacking young couples, less kids are born, and the …