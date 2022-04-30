The last episodes of Ozark are perplexing.

Not because they don’t accomplish exactly what Netflix’s absurd crime drama has been doing since 2017, but because they do so with an unexpectedly syrupy sweetness. Serious suspense plays an almost frightening second fiddle to the Byrde family’s season-four farewell song in a drama that has many jump-scare executions and the insane depths of villains like Darlene Snell (rest in peace, queen). There is bloodshed, of course; there is always bloodshed. But, for a show that was once so dark that it threatened to drown a baby, these seven episodes are more about saying farewell than good riddance. Nonetheless, as a finale, it’s a rather powerful decision.

Ozark’s Ending Is Unexpected But Not Unwelcomed

Season four part two’s rotation of nostalgic embraces, unexpected appearances, and misty-eyed flashbacks creates a somewhat Friday Night Lights-esque nostalgia that will make you miss these wealth laundering maniacs when they’re gone…however that happens.

Ruth swears vengeance after Javi (Alfonso Herrera), the nephew of Mexican drug cartel boss Omar Navarro, murders her cousin Wyatt (Charlie Tahan) (Felix Solis). Ruth killing Javi, on the other hand, means a shitstorm, so the Bydres do everything they can to protect him–and her from herself. Charlotte (Sofia Hublitz) and Jonah’s (Skylar Gaertner) partnership with Ruth, on the other hand, signals disaster because Jonah has been a walking, talking, juvenile curveball since season two, and loose lips sink ships.

Even so, it’s entertaining to watch the Ozark cast—particularly Linney and Garner—chew through their roles in a shared victory lap. Season four part two delivers lots of reminders as to what made the show work so well for a time, whether it’s marveling at Marty’s gravity-defying smartphone stance or interpreting mysterious symbols in the opener. Ozark might not come out unscathed. It isn’t, however, overstaying its welcome.