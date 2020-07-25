Oyen Digital U32 Shadow Dura 2TB USB-C (3.1 Gen 2) Rugged Portable Hard Drive, Slate Gray

Price: $119.00
(as of Jul 25,2020 15:22:38 UTC – Details)
Product Description
U32 Shadow Dura
The U32 Shadow Dura portable drive offers the latest USB-C connectivity for the fastest data transfer rate available. The shockproof design features an aluminum body encased in a silicon rubber sleeve for maximum protection and durability.
Oyen Digital is an innovative developer and manufacturer located in Oakdale, MN USA. We specialize in external storage solutions for video, audio, photography, gaming, and many other industries.
Rugged, Portable HDD
The U32 Shadow Dura is universally compatible with all USB & Thunderbolt 3 ports and is powered by the USB connection, making it a flexible storage solution. The U32 Shadow Dura is designed and assembled in the USA.
Durable storage, Dependable perfomance
The U32 Shadow Dura delivers high-speed storage and rock-solid protection for photos, videos and other important digital content. The attractive design makes it a stylish addition to your laptop, chromebook or desktop.
USB-C (Compatible with all USB & Thunderbolt 3)
Rubber encased aluminum provides shock, drop, anti-slip and water resistance
USB-powered, no external power supply needed
Backed by a 3 year USA Warranty
Includes: U32 Shadow Dura, USB-C cable, USB C to 3.0 cable