Oyen Digital U32 Shadow Dura 2TB USB-C (3.1 Gen 2) Rugged Portable Hard Drive, Slate Gray

U32 Shadow Dura



The U32 Shadow Dura portable drive offers the latest USB-C connectivity for the fastest data transfer rate available. The shockproof design features an aluminum body encased in a silicon rubber sleeve for maximum protection and durability.

Oyen Digital is an innovative developer and manufacturer located in Oakdale, MN USA. We specialize in external storage solutions for video, audio, photography, gaming, and many other industries.

Rugged, Portable HDD

The U32 Shadow Dura is universally compatible with all USB & Thunderbolt 3 ports and is powered by the USB connection, making it a flexible storage solution. The U32 Shadow Dura is designed and assembled in the USA.

USB-C (compatible with USB 3.1/3.0/2.0 & Thunderbolt 3)

Rubber encased aluminum provides shock, anti-slip and impact protection

Plug and play with Windows & Mac

Includes: U32 Shadow Dura, USB-C cable, USB-C to 3.0 cable

Developed, designed, assembled & supported in the USA

Durable storage, Dependable perfomance



The U32 Shadow Dura delivers high-speed storage and rock-solid protection for photos, videos and other important digital content. The attractive design makes it a stylish addition to your laptop, chromebook or desktop.

USB-C (Compatible with all USB & Thunderbolt 3)

Rubber encased aluminum provides shock, drop, anti-slip and water resistance

USB-powered, no external power supply needed

Backed by a 3 year USA Warranty

Includes: U32 Shadow Dura, USB-C cable, USB C to 3.0 cable