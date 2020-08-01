Oyen Digital Solid State Upgrade Kit for Sony Playstation 4 (PS4) (2TB SSD)



Solid State Drive (SSD) Upgrade Kit for PS4



Upgrade your internal Sony PS4 storage!

Increase the performance and capacity of your PS4 with the Oyen Digital solid state drive upgrade kit! Simple DIY instructions explain the process of upgrading your PS4. Includes everything necessary for the entire process; including a USB enclosure to reuse your internal hard drive if desired. The SSD provides significantly faster performance for quick boot, loading and response times! (PS4 is not included)

Boost storage capacity, and massively improve performance with a solid state SSD

Convert your existing internal PS4 drive to an external hard drive

Works with PS4, PS4 SLIM, PS4 PRO – Store up to 80 games!

Includes: 2TB SSD, flash drive, portable HDD enclosure, screwdriver, instruction guide

Package Includes: Crucial 2TB Solid State Drive (SSD), 8GB flash drive, Oyen Digital 2.5-inch hard drive enclosure and cable, Screwdriver

3 Year Warranty