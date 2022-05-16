Oxygen starvation (hypoxia) is the lack of oxygen in the tissues of the body. It occurs as a result of insufficient oxygen supply or poor oxygen absorption of tissues. Exogenous oxygen starvation is due to lack of oxygen during inhalation. It occurs when climbing a mountain, in poorly ventilated, closed areas.



Respiratory hypoxia is caused by mechanical obstruction of oxygen supply to the lungs:

• When the airways become blocked due to flooding or various objects

Narrowing of the airways due to diseases due to diphtheria or allergic reactions

• Pulmonary obstruction due to bronchitis

• Decreased elasticity of lung tissue

Mixing of deoxygenated venous blood into arterial blood. It is observed in case of pulmonary edema, heart defects.

Blood hypoxia is observed:

• In case of carbon monoxide և other toxic poisonings

• In case of blood loss

• In case of anemia

Circulatory oxygen is a cause of circulatory disorders, manifested by:

• In case of ischemic heart disease

• In case of vascular spasm

• In case of thrombosis

The reason for tissue oxygen starvation is that the tissues are unable to absorb blood oxygen. Developing:

• With the use of large doses of drugs (anti-inflammatory)

• Deficiency of vitamin B12 (due to cirrhosis of the liver, hepatitis and other diseases)

• Due to heavy metal salt poisoning

Smoking is one of the factors causing oxygen starvation. Nicotine causes the blood vessels to constrict, which prevents the tissues from absorbing oxygen.

Oxygen starvation effects:

If you do not get enough oxygen, the tissues die

Stroke is more likely to occur

Can be,

• Fainting

• Metabolic disorders

• Fatigue

• Heart attacks in case of minor physical exertion

• Bruising of the skin

• Convulsions

• Relaxation of muscle mass

Atrophy of body parts or organs in case of acute oxygen starvation

• Premature aging of the organism

To prevent oxygen starvation, fresh air walks, adequate ventilation of the house, workplace, sports complex are very important.

“QUALITY OF LIFE” partner – “DERZHAVA-S” company.