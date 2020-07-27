Oxide Red Shadow Custom Wireless Controller for Xbox One Console – Textured Grip – 3.5mm Headset Jack – Chrome Steel Black D-pad – Grey on Black ABXY



Price: $94.90

(as of Jul 27,2020 22:47:32 UTC – Details)



Product Specifications:

1. AA battery not included in the package

2. Compatible with Xbox one, Xbox one X and Xbox one S console

3. Features a 3.5mm stereo headphone jack

4. Includes textured grip

5. Customize chrome steel black D-pad and grey on black ABXY

Package Includes:

1 x Xbox one S wireless controller

AA battery not included in the package

Compatible with Xbox one, Xbox one X and Xbox one S console

Features a 3.5mm stereo headphone jack

Includes textured grip

Customize chrome steel black D-pad and grey on black ABXY