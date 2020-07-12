Oxford turn down Wembley visit ahead of League One play-off final | Football News



















Oxford United boss Karl Robinson says his squad are full of excitement ahead of the League One play-off final and welcomes any nerves the players have

Oxford have turned down the opportunity to visit Wembley before Monday’s League One play-off final, manager Karl Robinson has confirmed.

The U’s are gearing up to fight for a location in next season’s Championship, and though the match will require place nowadays, Robinson insisted any match at Wembley is special.

“It’s something they preferred not to do. I don’t know whether Wycombe are going. If they do they may think we’re being arrogant by not going, but that’s certainly not the case,” Robinson said.

“I just know that we feel once we turn on Monday we’ll be ready and that is the most important thing.

“Wembley’s always special and a place that creates memories, but the most useful time to use your phone is following the match.

“And if you do not get that chance to celebrate, and just take pictures, you then don’t deserve that chance.

“There’s no right way, there’s no wrong way; this was just the choice of my players.”

Oxford are aiming for a return to the next tier for the very first time since 1999 while Wycombe are vying for a place in the Championship for the first time in their history.

A winner-takes-all play-off final featuring Oxford and Wycombe may have been a surprise for many in pre-season but Robinson is keen for his players to relish the ability.

Asked if Wembley can retain its magic without the fans, Robinson, whose Oxford side beat Portsmouth in the play-off semi-finals, added: “It’s Wembley, I’ve cried there, as a fan I’ve enjoyed winning there.

“I’ve been there and won as a coach, and I’ve had many, many memories going there for different reasons. And it is usually special.

“It could be the home of football. If you ever get tired of going to Wembley, even if there is nobody there, then you dislike football.

“Of course it’s a much better place full of people, supporting and cheering, but we’re really looking forward to this.”

As the coronavirus fallout continues to hit football, Robinson admits Oxford’s only chance of retaining all of their current squad is to win on Monday and secure promotion.

Robinson has previous experience of leading sides out of League One having achieved the feat – albeit automatically -with Milton Keynes Dons in 2015.

Oxford celebrate beating Portsmouth in the League One play-off semi-finals

He also paid tribute to his group of players and recognised both they and Wycombe stand on the cusp of a particular achievement.

“I’m immensely proud of all my players and they know what they mean to me,” said Robinson.

“They realize that I’ll often be there for them now, for the remainder of their careers, I’ll always be by the end of a phone.

“It’s a relationship I’ve with all my players. There’s players at the top level who still phone me and ask things.

“And it’s purely because when players wear a shirt for a soccer club or play for me, and so they show me the respect by the way they conduct themselves with each other, I’ll always be there for them throughout the course of their careers.

“This is really a group of people I wish to keep together for a long time.

“And the only way we can keep this team, I hope, is by finding ourselves at the next level, where a lot of my players keep telling me every single week that’s where they deserve to be.”