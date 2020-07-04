Oxford professor Sunetra Gupta says Australia should embrace herd immunity

A top disease expert has urged Australia to abandon its ‘selfish’ and ‘self congratulatory’ lockdown tactics and embrace a Swedish-style herd immunity strategy to fight COVID-19.

University of Oxford professor Sunetra Gupta said the Scandinavian country has ‘done quite well with regards to deaths’ – despite its record of 5,300 fatalities dwarfing Australia’s.

Sweden holds the fifth-highest rate of deaths per capita on the planet after the Nordic nation took its own path and declined to close its restaurants, bars, schools and shops to fight the spread of the herpes virus.

SWEDEN: Locals lap up the sun close to a social distancing sign during a heatwave in Malmo, Sweden, late last month. Sweden has brought its own path on the coronavirus

AUSTRALIA: A deserted shopping precinct in the corona hotspot suburb of Dallas, Melbourne, which has gone into lockdown amid a devastating 2nd wave of infections

Sweden’s Prime Minister Stefan Lofven has since needed an inquiry into the alleged soft approach.

On the other hand, Australia took on a comparatively tougher stance and closed down state borders, businesses, restaurants and pubs earlier in the year.

The country has recorded 104 deaths with new coronavirus cases in the community only recorded in Victoria – despite the state enforcing a few of the toughest lockdown measures in the united kingdom.

State premier Daniel Andrews was slammed by critics as ‘Chairman Dan’ for the state’s harsh lockdown measures in reaction to the initial COVID outbreak in March – at one point even banning the playing of golf.

Victoria is currently in the grips of what state health officials have politely described as a ‘second peak’, if not an additional wave.

Professor Gupta has argued the state’s predicament is proof that lockdown measures are ineffective in the longterm.

‘There is not any way lockdown can get rid of the virus … and so it is not at all surprising when you lift lockdown in areas it will flare up again,’ she told The Australian.

‘That is what we are seeing in the southern United States, and in Australia.’

SWEDEN: Rush hour in Drottninggatan. The country’s prime minister has called for an inquiry in to its unique ‘soft’ approach

AUSTRALIA: A boarded up St Vincent De Paul op shop in the locked down suburb of Glenroy

According to scientific research, between 30 and 81 percent of the global citizenry have T-cells from previous colds and flus which could automatically recognise the risk of the coronavirus, making them immune.

A many Australians is likewise asymptomatic should they came down with the herpes virus.

Professor Gupta argued it would be easier to let COVID-19 spread locally and have stronger measures to guard the susceptible – like the elderly or sick.

‘You can only just lock down for such a long time unless you prefer to get in isolation for eternity so that isn’t a good solution,’ she was quoted saying.

Australia has pinned its hopes on a vaccine, with human trials underway at universities around the globe.