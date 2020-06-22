Oxford coronavirus vaccine will be rolled out in October under ‘best scenario’

Although it is not yet known just how long the vaccine would last, it is thought likely to be needed yearly, like the flu jab, just because a slightly different version of the virus will come seasonally.

Last month, Alok Sharma, the Business Secretary, said Britain would be the very first country in the world to obtain a vaccine should trials be successful, and announced a supplementary £84 million in funding to accelerate research.

The Oxford vaccine is furthest along in human trials of all of the vaccines in development, and Professor Sara Gilbert, leading the research, predicted that it may be ready by early autumn.

Speaking early in the day this month, Prof Gilbert said the trials could need to move to other countries because infection rates were now so low in Britain that it absolutely was hard to understand if the vaccine was working.

“We had hoped to have enough people vaccinated before the outbreak reached a peak, but the virus spread rapidly, triggering a lockdown, and rates of infections are now falling,” she told United Nations ambassadors. “Unless a number of the trial participants do become infected, we can’t know that the vaccine works well.

“We are hence focusing on vaccinating healthcare workers, as they have the highest rates of virus infections. Further, as measures to ease the lockdown are increasingly being introduced, transmission may rise again.

“We need to manufacture more vaccine for the trials, and plan to start trials in more than one country to give ourselves the best chance of determining vaccine efficacy.”

The UK’s first Vaccines Manufacturing Innovation Centre in Harwell, Oxfordshire, will be operational by next summer, and able to produce enough vaccines for the whole populace within 6 months.