Oxford Chancellor attacks ‘hypocrisy’ of Rhodes scholars calling for statue to be thrown into Thames

‘Stand up to racists,’ says Met’s Assistant Commissioner

The Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner has urged his fellow officers to “stand up to racists” as anti-racism demonstrations proceed throughout the nation.

Neil Basu wrote in a letter to his UK colleagues that it was “time to stand up – stand up to racists, to inequality and injustice”.

He mentioned he “had my doubts about the organisation” when he joined the power in 1992, including it was “particularly hard” to be from a minority ethnic background on the time of the Stephen Lawrence inquiry.

“The damning findings and recommendations of that inquiry are etched into the fabric of UK policing’s history – but the positive outcomes, hard won, are real,” he wrote.

“Our progress since has not been clean, both, with missteps and setbacks alongside the way in which.

“Each setback is heart-breaking and despite how far we have come we must confront the fact that with many of our communities – especially the black community – we still have a long way to go.”

It had been a “particularly shattering week” for BAME colleagues amid protests and violence sparked by US black man George Floyd’s loss of life by the hands of a white police officer, Mr Basu mentioned.

“The way George died represented the worst of policing and will forever be a totemic image of racial injustice in America,” he mentioned.

“His last words … ‘I can’t breathe’ … have become an anthem, and I desperately hope this is their moment for change.”

It comes months after Mr Basu mentioned officers ought to attempt throughout the coronavirus pandemic to protect the general public’s confidence by persuasion and training, slightly than automated enforcement.

Writing in The Telegraph on March 30, he referred to as for the general public to present understanding towards police and for officers to “police by consent” as they have been compelled to use powers he “never imagined a British police officer would be asked to use”.

He echoed that decision in his letter to officers, writing that it was necessary to recognise the variations in British and US policing.

“We are not the same, because unlike America we overwhelmingly police by consent, and not by force,” he wrote.

Mr Basu urged his colleagues to recognise demonstrators have been indignant not simply at police brutality but additionally with institutional racism.

“So let us view the legitimate anger, manifesting itself now in different ways, with nuance and care,” he mentioned.

“Yes, some folks behave badly; sure, a tiny minority are not more than legal opportunists, however the overwhelming majority are displaying solidarity with George and what his loss of life represents.

“They have a point. We need to listen to our communities, and our people, and focus on what we in the UK can do better.”

Police should make make particular person name on intervening in statue removals

Downing Street mentioned police should make their very own selections on whether or not to intervene if anti-racism protesters strive to pull down additional statues as half of the Black Lives Matter demonstrations.

Boris Johnson informed his Cabinet on Tuesday that protesters who broke social distancing or attacked public property or the police would “face the full force of the law”, because the killing of George Floyd within the US continued to provoke demonstrations in opposition to inequality.

Earlier, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies sub-committee on behaviour mentioned riots may get away throughout the UK this summer season amid considerations about racial and financial inequality.

Professor Clifford Stott mentioned there was a threat of dysfunction on a scale final seen throughout the London riots in August 2011 – sparked by the police capturing of Mark Duggan – if pressing efforts weren’t made by forces to quell any potential unrest within the neighbourhoods they served.