Owners of destroyed store refused to meet Trump

When President Donald Trump visited Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday to survey the damage caused by violent protests, at least one local store’s owners said they had no interest in meeting with the president.

“I said no, thank you,” Paul Willette told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Willette is co-owner of Rode’s Camera Shop, which opened more than 100 years ago before being destroyed in a fire caused by rioters. “I didn’t want anything to do with President Trump.”

“If it were any other president I would, but not this one. I can’t begin to describe my frustration with him. I politely declined coming down there. I didn’t want to be part of that fiasco.”

Rode’s Camera Shop first opened in 1911. Longtime employees Willette and Tom Gram bought the store from their employer, John Rode, in 2011.

Gram, who worked in the shop for more than 40 years before buying it, told WTMJ the White House called him Monday to see if he would join the president to discuss the damage caused to his store. Gram said he immediately refused.

“I think everything he does turns into a circus and I just didn’t want to be involved in it,” Gram told the Milwaukee station.

The violent demonstrations broke out in Kenosha after a police officer shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, multiple times in the back in August, leaving him paralyzed.

Gram was surprised to see on TV that Trump was…