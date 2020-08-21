Owner of now defunct Nebraska Auto Auction accused of $1M theft | Crime and Courts

Fosler stated the theft loss amounted to $1,043,220.
Cooley turned himself in Tuesday early morning and was imprisoned up until he published bond later on in the day. By afternoon, he had actually made his very first court look on the charge and waived his right to an initial hearing, sending his case on to district court.
Cooley’s Omaha lawyer, Stephen Kraft, didn’t instantly return an ask for remark.
Foot chase with Lincoln guy with a weapon ended in arrest in Superior Street traffic lane, cops state
Pilot hurt in crop duster crash in western Nebraska