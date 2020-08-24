Owner of Lebanon ship of explosive material linked to Hezbollah – Middle East Monitor

The owner of the ship that transported 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate to Beirut’s port in 2013 owed money to a bank accused of laundering funds for Hezbollah, an investigation by Der Spiegel and the Organised Crime and Reporting Project (OCCRP) has claimed.

According to the report, the true owner of the Moldavan-flagged MV Rhosus, was Cypriot businessman Charalambos Manoli, not the Russian Igor Grechuskin, as previously thought.

Manoli, who owned the vessel through a Panamanian-registered company with a Bulgarian postal address, was in debt to Lebanese-owned bank FBME at the time of the ship’s last voyage.

The bank had loaned Manoli money to buy a new cargo ship in 2011, but almost immediately the Cypriot tycoon defaulted on the debt repayments and offered the MV Rhosus as collateral.

FBME was later accused of facilitating Hezbollah financiers after the US Treasury claimed one of the bank’s clients was a known associate and financier for the Iranian-backed Shia militia.

The Lebanese-owned bank was later forced out of business by US sanctions, imposed because of the FBME’s alleged ties to Hezbollah.

Meanwhile, Der Spiegel and OCCRP’s joint investigation has also unearthed other previously unknown facts about the provenance of the ship and ammonium nitrate involved in the massive…