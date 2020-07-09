Owner of French theme park where a woman died is charged with involuntary homicide

The owner of a French amusement park has been charged with involuntary homicide after a woman plummeted to her death from a roller coaster ride at the weekend.

Gilles Campion, the owner of the Saint-Paul fairground in Beauvais, northern France, has been placed under investigation on a charge of involuntary homicide resulting from security breaches, prosecutors said.

Being charged in France does not of necessity result in a trial.

Elodie Duval, 32, fell Saturday afternoon from the seat she was strapped into, close to her husband, on the ‘Formula 1’ roller coaster ride which also takes children.

Her death came 11 years after a 35-year-old woman lost her life on the same ride. Noone was charged if that’s the case.

After the fall on Saturday, rescuers were not able to revive Ms Duval. She was celebrating her son’s second birthday.

Campion said after Saturday’s incident that the necessary yearly inspection was performed last November.

Beauvais prosecutor Florent Boura told the Parisien newspaper that new seat belts installed on the ride following the 2009 accident were still in use if the inspection was done.

They have already been replaced since that time, triggering an obligation on the park’s management to report the modification and request a new inspection.

Campion on Thursday said that he looked forward to providing input for the investigation, and said he wished the ride to be dismantled.

Her husband Michael desperately tried to seize her foot but couldn’t stop her falling, witnesses claim.

She was joined by her sister Laurianne, her husband Michael, her mother and her son Allen.

Speaking to Mirror Online, Laurianne said that Allen had been told his mother had ‘gone to heaven’.

‘We told him that his mum had gone to heaven. He doesn’t comprehend,’ she said.

‘(Elodie) was an amazing one who brought a lot of love to her family. She was full of life. She was a fighter. Her son was her life.’

She added that your family, from Verneuil-sur-Avre in Normandy, were ‘devastated after losing such a beautiful angel.’

Saturday’s incident happened at around 1.45pm local time and was witnessed by parents and kids, who were left devastated.

An onlooker who was present at the time of Elodie’s death said: ‘My children desired to get in the carousel, and we heard screaming, however saw the girl, who was strong, fall.

‘She went over the bar and her husband tried to catch her by the foot.’

Another onlooker added: ‘We have experienced children nausea or crying. Some were at the top if the carousel stopped.’

One witness paid tribute to Elodie on Facebook following tragic incident. ‘It is with great sadness that I just discovered Elodie’s death in a terrible carousel accident,’ they wrote.

‘Our thoughts are with Michael, her companion, and little Allen the youngster, Laurianne her sister, their whole family and the medieval festival team in Verneuil-sur-Avre.

‘Have a nice trip my beautiful, may the angels watch over you.’

In 2009, a 35-year-old woman lost her life on a single ride because of her own ‘inappropriate behaviour’ and the park was not held accountable, local media reports.

The park’s manager Gilles Campion was ordered to cover damages and was handed a suspended four-month prison sentence for two other incidents.

In 2005, the Nacelle rollercoaster broke loose. Four everyone was seriously injured after it slammed in to a metal pole, Le Parisien reports.

A similar incident left 11 people injured a month earlier in the day.