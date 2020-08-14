Owner of Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home facing charges after investigation uncovers tampering with records, abuse of corpses

Andrew T. Scheid, the owner of a funeral home in Lancaster County, is facing multiple charges after he was found to have not properly cared for four corpses.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The owner of Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home is facing charges after an investigation revealed tampering with public records and the abuse of four corpses.

Andrew T. Scheid, 49, is facing four felony counts of tampering with public records/information and four misdemeanor counts of abuse of a corpse.

Officials say Scheid’s charges stem from December 2019 and January 2020 from his handling of bodies at the funeral home located at 320 Blue Rock Road.

On January 14, four bodies were recovered from the funeral home, and it was discovered they had been there for periods as short as 4 days and as long as 17 days.