‘Owl House’ makes history with Disney’s first bisexual lead character

The statement follows the 2 episodes “Enchanting Grom Fright” and “Wing It Like Witches” aired and revealed a flowering relationship in between Noceda and a woman character called Amity Blight.

Noceda formerly revealed interest in male characters and later on asked out Blight to grom, the witch world’s variation of senior prom, where they danced together.

“In [development] I was very open about my intention to put queer kids in the main cast. I’m a horrible liar so sneaking it in would’ve been hard,” Terrace, 29, wrote on Twitter “When we were greenlit I was told by certain Disney leadership that I could not represent any form of bi or gay relationship on the channel.”

She included: “I’m bi! I want to write a bi character, dammit!”

“Luckily my stubbornness paid off and now I am very supported by current Disney leadership,” Terrace stated.

The “Owl House” developer continued: “Representation matters! Always fight to make what YOU want to see!”

“As ‘OH’ continues I can’t wait to explore things that are important to me and my crew,” Terrace concluded. “Looking forward to the next chapter.”

