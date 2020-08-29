O’Ward puzzled by Dixon’s “massive difference of pace”

O’Ward, who began on the front row of the grid, took control of the lead after the preliminary of stops as early leader Will Power dropped to 3rd behind Dixon, and O’Ward would go on to lead 94 laps, stalked by the five-time champ.

However, at the last stops, Chip Ganassi Racing’s # 9 team got Dixon out in front of the Arrow McLaren SP motorist and O’Ward wasn’t able to react on track. Later he would likewise lose on 2nd location to two-time Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato who had the ability to capitalize of a late stop that offered him tires that were 13 laps more recent. O’Ward would end up 7 seconds off the lead, a reality that amazed him.

O’Ward stated later: “Dixie got us in the pit sequence and we determined to try and get him but we didn’t have enough pace to get up to him and pass him. He gapped us quite a bit, and then Sato with fresher tires passed us and left us as well. So then I was just running on my own, defending from [Colton] Herta and [Marcus] Ericsson.

“What Dixon did at the end… he had a pretty massive difference of pace that I just couldn’t keep up. We will analyze, we will check for tomorrow and hopefully we’ll be faster closer to the end of the race tomorrow.”

Asked how close Sato pertained to his automobile as he passed him around the outdoors because last stint, …