ovios Ergonomic Office Chair,Modern Computer Desk Chair,high Back Suede Fabric Desk Chair with Lumbar Support for Executive or Home Office (Brown)

Bring a contemporary, polished look to your workspace with the Ovios Modern Adjustable High Back Task Chair. Perfect for either home or work spaces, this swivel chair adds a minimalistic stylized touch to any room. Use as a desk chair in an office, dorm room, or reception area, or in any situation that requires seated mobility within a general area. A swivel mechanism to spin from task to task with ease, while hooded caster wheels effortlessly glide through the carpet, tile, and hardwood alike. Simply designed, and easy to assemble, the task chair is an ideal solution for small spaces and modern environments.

Legs Color: Gun color

Seat Color: Brown

Details

Ergonomic Conference chair upholstered in bonded Suede fabric and PVC

250-pound maximum weight capacity

Soft & warm

Lumbar support

Suede fabric



It doesn’t feel cold when sitting and touching in winter

Upgraded padded seat:

Larger and thicker cushion compared to others, provide extra comfort.

Ergonomic Lumbar Cradling:

Segmented seat and back cushioning provide comfort and built-in support for your lower back

Stainless steel frame:

No marks! No scratches! Protect your hardwood! hooded caster wheels and swivel capability for smooth 360 degree mobility

Miles of Durability

Ensures reliable wheel function for a smooth roll every time.

Frame Strength

Ensures your chair doesn’t just hold you up – it holds up, too.

Mechanical Longevity

Get peace of mind from knowing your chair’s mechanicals are rigorously tested.

Classic elegant: the chair has a style fit for royalty. This office chair is upholstered in your choice of color perfectly accented with button tufting.

Tilt mechanism: office or desk task chair with ribbed backrest and seat

Lumbar support: these high-back chairs are slightly and elegantly curved, expertly finished with velvety soft upholstery.

Seat Height and back adjustment:: The height of the seat can be adjusted, and the back can tilted at a certain angle to make the experience more comfortable

Swivel function : hooded caster wheels and swivel capability for smooth 360 degree mobility